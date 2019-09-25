Sebastopol junior high students lead climate strike in downtown plaza
While students from Analy High School took to the streets in downtown Santa Rosa, a local junior high school class organized the Global Climate Strike in the Sebastopol plaza.
“The organizers were students from my class at Sunridge Charter School, and I am extremely proud of them,” teacher Christina Gosling wrote on Sonoma West’s Facebook page. “It took a lot of time and effort to put this event together.”
“The signs were made from repurposed paper that was taken from the trash. The whole class is going to take part in tree planting in a couple of months. Many of the students have made radical lifestyle changes, such as altering their diets, shopping only at thrift stores and so on. They feel strongly enough about this issue to research and act on their own without adult help or ‘indoctrination,’” Gosling wrote in response to a Facebook post critical of the Global Climate Strike.
Plenty of adults got in on the Climate Strike action, too — appearing with homemade signs or stopping to make one at the sign-making station the students had set up.
Esmé Kaplan-Kinsey, a senior at Credo High School in Rohnert Park, kicked off Sebastopol’s Climate Strike gathering with a reading of her poem, “An Apology.”
An Apology
By Esmé Kaplan-Kinsey
A letter to the future.
We are sorry, but not sorry enough to change.
We look out our window, and the sky
is still blue, and the lilacs still bloom
in the spring, and it is hard,
so very hard to get perspective.
The world started with a bang,
and we assume it will end with one.
If we can’t hear it crashing down around our ears,
how bad can it really be?
We want to change. We want
you to understand that many of us tried. We hope
that you understand. We hope
there is something left for you to understand. We hope
there is something left.
But we are so slow and so stubborn,
we dye the ocean brown so our signs
can sparkle neon, we deaden the air
so our cities can climb higher into the darkening sky.
We are creatures of the short term; we love shine
and youth and glamour,
front-facing eyes have trouble looking anywhere
but ahead, fixed on what prey we can find.
So we pull what little redemption
we can from the old, the ancient, we
colonize the earth and skies
and use what suits our purpose,
without a thought to what might
be left behind.
Future, we are writing you this letter
with every action we take
every heavy breath we exhale.
We have controlled the wind
and the tides and the fire
and now all that is left
is to figure out
how to control ourselves.
We can tell you of the beauty that once was.
We will leave you record
of the blue sky
and the lilacs blooming in spring,
of water running silver through the forests
and the smell of rain before a storm.
We will leave you record of the glory
that we sought to conquer
at a price we could never pay.
We can no longer promise you anything.
If we do, you should not believe us.
We have broken enough promises already.
We have built our lives
around the short-term,
and taking you into account,
Future,
might cause all we have built to collapse.
We are greedy, and often well-meaning, and never quite
brave enough.
We are out of control.
We are sorry,
but it remains to be seen
if we are sorry enough to change.
