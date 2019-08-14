This year’s Gravenstein Apple Fair will take place on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17 and 18, at Ragle Ranch Regional Park in Sebastopol and is expected to draw 15,000 attendees throughout the weekend.
The annual tradition is unlike any fair in the Bay Area. It is a down-home celebration of farm life and artisans that honor the history of the Gravenstein apple and farming in the region. Taking part in hands-on activities that teach, savoring foods made by local chefs using local ingredients, sipping locally made beverages, all while tapping toes to live music make a great day for the whole family or a group of friends.
This year’s theme celebrates the core mission of Sonoma County Farm Trails: Keeping Farms (and Farmers) Forever in Sonoma County. The Fair is an annual fundraising event produced by Sonoma County Farm Trails. All proceeds support the group’s work of keeping farms forever in Sonoma County.
Some of the highlights include:
• DIY arena: Learn to make jams and jellies from actor and Emmy award-winning narrator, Peter Coyote. Learn to make hard cider and cyser (a type of mead), build a backyard earthen oven, craft medicinal tinctures, dye silk and wool with plants and more.
• Life on the farm: Sheep shearing, cow milking, live beehive demo, spinning wool, farmer panel discussions and tips on keeping backyard chickens and goats.
• Live music: a diverse selection of Bay Area bands on two stages.
• Old-fashioned fun and local gifts: Apple pie eating contests, family games, jury-selected arts and craft vendors featuring jewelry, artisan products and home and garden wares.
• Food and libations: Locally produced gourmet foods, cider, wine and microbrews. The Artisan Tasting Lounge ($20 supplemental ticket) offers a peaceful lounge atmosphere and samples of local cheeses, chef bites, artisan products, farm bounty, spirits, wine, microbrews and craft ciders.
• Children’s activities: Meet farm animals, wander the hay maze, create art projects, chase giant bubbles, watch a puppet show or cowboy storyteller and marvel at the wandering entertainers including stilt walkers, magicians and balloon and rope trick artists.
Advanced tickets and information are available at GravensteinAppleFair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.