Gravenstein Union School District held a ceremony on Monday, Jan. 27, to celebrate the completion of the Hillcrest Middle School Solar Panel project. The array at Hillcrest and another array at Gravenstein Elementary, which is coming online this week, was paid for by Prop. 39 funds, a clean energy modernization initiative for schools.
Hillcrest Principal William Deeth gave a shout out to the district’s school board, who he praised for having the foresight and political will to invest in solar.
Gravenstein District Board President Steve Schwartz said he was pleased to have the district be in the forefront of combatting climate change.
“If you look around the country for solar panels, you’re going to find that fewer than 8% schools in California and fewer than 4% of schools the United States have solar panels. That means that we’re leaders in helping the climate, and I’m proud of that,” he said.
— Laura Hagar Rush
