Members of the Russian River Chamber of Commerce are partnering with other local businesses to host a first annual Downtown Collective Tree decorating contest. A dozen festive trees are now located in the backyard garden of Boon + Eat and masked visitors are invited to walk through the small grove of evergreens and vote for their favorites with the winners announced on Dec. 27 and the trees on display until Jan. 1.
The trees were donated and sponsored by True Value Hardware, Grandma Buddy's Christmas Trees, Russian River Alliance, Russian River Chamber of Commerce, Graton Fire Department, Friends of Stumptown and Boon.
The trees were decorated by Guerneville 5&10, King's Tackle, Big Bottom Market, The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Russian River Art Gallery, Main Street Bistro, Guerneville Bank Club, River Queen clothing, Rio Rio vintage clothing and art, Blue Door Art Gallery, Equality Vines and Pat's International. Some of the trees include announcements for special local gift deals and suggestions.
Ballots are available at Boon on Main Street, Guerneville. The garden is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 4 to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.