Detectives are investigating the cause of death of a 14-year-old girl pronounced dead at the scene after a traffic collision on Piner Road early afternoon Dec. 28, according to a Nixle alert from the Santa Rosa Police Department.
The alert said Santa Rosa Police were dispatched at about 1 p.m. to a hit and run traffic collision that occurred around Piner Road and Bay Village Circle.
The 16-year-old female driver from Santa Rosa appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics when officers reached the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Coffey Lane and Piner Road, the police department said.
Emergency medical assistance arrived after officers noticed the unresponsive 14-year-old passenger who appeared unconscious in the backseat and she was pronounced dead, the alert said.
According to the department, the teenager from Guerneville lacked signs of trauma and her cause of death is unknown. The alert said detectives from the Violent Crimes Team now lead the investigation to determine how she died.
Police arrested the 16-year-old for driving under the influence and she was sent to a local hospital to receive medical care, the alert said. The names won’t be released because of their ages, according to the department.
The Santa Rosa Police Department said anyone who might have information about the incident should call the Santa Rosa Police Violent Crimes Team at 707-543-3590.
