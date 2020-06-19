Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase announced Thursday night, June 18, a large-scale reopening of many of the county businesses that have been shuttered due to the county’s shelter-in-place order. The new order, which allows businesses such as nail salons, tattoo parlors, movie theaters, gyms, museums and galleries to open, goes into effect at midnight on Friday, June 19. The easing of the order also allows hotels, short-term rentals and campgrounds to open for recreational travel — though, the county is still trying to discourage long-distance travel for leisure.
“This latest easing of restrictions in our shelter-in-place health order aligns us with the state, and we’re opening as much as (the state’s) roadmap to recovery currently allows,” Mase said in a statement.
Mase advised that the next step of reopening shouldn’t be seen as normal, reminding people that the virus isn’t contained and that it can still be transmitted throughout the community.
Additionally, social distancing and mask-wearing requirements are still in place.
“Our community has been remarkably resilient during this pandemic, showing that our ‘Sonoma Strong’ attitude is alive and well,” said Susan Gorin, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors in a statement. “Our collective compliance with health orders has been successful in flattening the curve and interrupting transmission of the virus. This next phase is supported by our local epidemiological data, and is a good next step to healing our economy.”
Before employees begin work, all businesses are required to ensure that they check themselves for symptoms.
The set of business reopenings comes nearly two weeks after the health officer gave hair salons, barbershops, indoor retail and dining and in-person faith services an OK to open. At that time, Mase said that it’s up to the virus to dictate how quick the county eases its shelter-in-place restrictions.
As of Thursday night, the county had a total of 807 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 377 active, 422 recovered and 4 deaths.
Along with the new set of reopenings, the county said that businesses can view industry-specific requirements for reopening by visiting socolaunch.org.
