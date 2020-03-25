front window of Screamin' Mimi's

GETTING THE WORD OUT - The front window of Screamin' Mimi's

Make a donation/buy a gift certificate to a local store

Rei Blaser, director of the Sebastopol Downtown Association (SDA) has added a feature to the SDA’s website that will allow you to make a donation/buy a gift certificate for your favorite local stores and restaurants.

Here’s how it works: When you donate through sebastopoldowntown.com, the SDA gives all the money directly to the business you name, and then the store turns your donation into a gift certificate that you can use when the shelter-in-place order is lifted.

~

TAKE & BAKE: Many Sebastopol restaurants are offering to-go meals. A special shout out to La Bodega/ Sonoma Wine Club for taking this a step further with its Take & Bake to-go menu. Because you do the baking at home, it’s even safer.

~

You can also shop online at many Sebastopol stores. Also see our Local Directory of Open Businesses and check back because this list is growing.

HOME GOODS

Boho Bungalow: thebohobungalow.com

CLOTHING:

Dressers: dressersclothing.com 

Indigenous: https://indigenous.com

Little Four: littlefourstore.com

Milk and Honey: milk-and-honey.com

Rust Boutique: rustboutique.com

BOOKS

Copperfields Books: copperfieldsbooks.com/browse/book

Many Rivers Books & Tea: manyriversbooks.com 

Second Chance Books: abebooks.com/second-chances-used-books-sebastopol-ca/66093256/sf

COFFEE:

Retrograde Roasters: retrograderoasters.com

Taylor Lane: taylorlane.com

Sunshine Organic Roasters: sunshinecoffeeroasters.com

Acre Coffee: acrecoffee.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.