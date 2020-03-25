Make a donation/buy a gift certificate to a local store
Rei Blaser, director of the Sebastopol Downtown Association (SDA) has added a feature to the SDA’s website that will allow you to make a donation/buy a gift certificate for your favorite local stores and restaurants.
Here’s how it works: When you donate through sebastopoldowntown.com, the SDA gives all the money directly to the business you name, and then the store turns your donation into a gift certificate that you can use when the shelter-in-place order is lifted.
~
TAKE & BAKE: Many Sebastopol restaurants are offering to-go meals. A special shout out to La Bodega/ Sonoma Wine Club for taking this a step further with its Take & Bake to-go menu. Because you do the baking at home, it’s even safer.
~
You can also shop online at many Sebastopol stores. Also see our Local Directory of Open Businesses and check back because this list is growing.
HOME GOODS
Boho Bungalow: thebohobungalow.com
CLOTHING:
Dressers: dressersclothing.com
Indigenous: https://indigenous.com
Little Four: littlefourstore.com
Milk and Honey: milk-and-honey.com
Rust Boutique: rustboutique.com
BOOKS
Copperfields Books: copperfieldsbooks.com/browse/book
Many Rivers Books & Tea: manyriversbooks.com
Second Chance Books: abebooks.com/second-chances-used-books-sebastopol-ca/66093256/sf
COFFEE:
Retrograde Roasters: retrograderoasters.com
Taylor Lane: taylorlane.com
Sunshine Organic Roasters: sunshinecoffeeroasters.com
Acre Coffee: acrecoffee.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.