On Thursday afternoon, Oct. 1, Sonoma County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) helicopter Henry-1 rescued two people, one a child, from the water at Goat Rock State Beach.
According to an announcement from the sheriff's office, Henry-1 responded to the beach after a report that a child had been swept out to sea. The additional person rescued had swam out to try and rescue the child.
"The H1 Tactical Flight Officer (TFO) configured the helicopter for a long line rescue and subsequently rescued the victim from the water," the announcement states. "Once on shore, (Henry-1) was reconfigured for medical transport and the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries."
The child was transported by the Bodega Bay Fire Department ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.
"This serves as an important reminder that our coastline, although beautiful and serene, demands the upmost vigilance and respect in order to avoid tragic accidents; such as we nearly saw today," the SCSO said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.