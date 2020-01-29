Actress Sherry Glaser of off-Broadway fame is bringing a new theatrical event to Sonoma County: “Herstory in the Making.”
Glaser, who wrote and stars in the one-woman show “Oh My Goddess,” has for years been approached by women who want to tell their own story through performance. “Herstory in the Making” is an opportunity for four women — Kim Trippsmith, Ricci Dedola and Julie Drucker, along with Glaser — to do just that. Each will perform original monologues about their own experiences, with the idea in mind that stories and theater can be a form of healing for both the performers and the audience.
Glaser hopes to make “Herstory in the Making” a quarterly event, with each performance sharing the stories of different women.
“It’s time for us to tell our stories without fear,” Glaser said. “We need a paradigm shift, but there has to be something for us to move into, and this is about us creating that space.”
The show will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m. at the Occidental Center for the Arts, 3850 Doris Murphy Ct., Occidental. Tickets are available on the OCA website, occidentalcenterforthearts.org.
