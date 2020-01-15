The Forestville and Occidental libraries will extend their hours of operation beginning on Monday, Feb. 3. Both locations will now be open six days per week for a total of 24 hours a week, including Saturdays. The move complements the service offered at other Sonoma County Library branches and is in line with community feedback.
The Sonoma County Library Commission unanimously voted to approve the additional hours at a commission meeting on Jan. 6.
The increased hours at the Forestville and Occidental libraries are made possible by the Measure Y sales tax, the community’s investment in free public libraries.
Occidental Library
Monday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tuesday 1 to 5 p.m.
Wednesday 10a.m. to 2p.m.
Thursday 1 to 5 p.m.
Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Forestville Library
Monday 3 to 7 p.m.
Tuesday 3 to 7 p.m..
Wednesday 3 to 7 p.m.
Thursday 3 to 7 p.m.
Friday 3 to 7 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
