Virus stock

The county of Sonoma recently enhanced its specificity in reported COVID-19 case data, now letting people see the breakdown of where cases are occurring, as well as how many active cases are in each county ZIP code. To view the county’s coronavirus data portal, click here.

According to the county’s reporting, here is the breakdown of how many total and active virus cases are in each ZIP code, as of Sunday night, Aug. 16.

Forestville (95426)

Total cases- 40

Active cases- 21

Total percent- 1%

Sebastopol (95472)

Total cases- 61

Active cases- 31

Total percent- 1%

Guerneville (95446)

Total cases- Less than 11

Active cases- Less than 11

Monte Rio (95462)

Total cases- Less than 11

Active cases- Less than 11

Sea Ranch (95497)

Total cases- Less than 11

Active cases- Less than 11

Jenner (95450)

Total cases- 0

Cazadero (95421)

Total cases- 0

Occidental (95465)

Total cases- 0

Bodega Bay (94923)

Total cases- 0

Cloverdale (95425)

Total cases- 105

Active- 68

Total percent- 3%

Geyserville (95441)

Total cases- Less than 11

Active cases- Less than 11

Healdsburg (95448)

Total cases- 135

Active cases- 83

Total percent- 4%

Windsor (95492)

Total cases- 192

Active cases- 92

Total percent- 5%

Fulton (95439)

Total cases- Less than 11

Active cases- Less than 11

Santa Rosa

(95401)

Total cases- 370

Active cases-166

Total percent- 9%

(95403)

Total cases- 375

Active cases- 187

Total percent- 9%

(95404)

Total cases- 241

Active cases- 122

Total percent- 6%

(95405)

Total cases- 106

Active cases- 54

Total percent- 3%

(95407)

Total cases- 757

Active cases- 352

Total percent- 18%

(95409)

Total cases- 79

Active cases- 39

Total percent- 2%

Rohnert Park (94928)

Total cases- 275

Active cases- 134

Total percent- 7%

Cotati (94931)

Total cases- 53

Active cases- 24

Total percent- 1%

Penngrove (94951)

Total cases- 16

Active cases- Less than 11

Total percent- 0%

Petaluma (94952)

Total cases- 250

Active cases- 119

Total percent- 6%

Sonoma (95476)

Total cases- 298

Active cases- 143

Total percent- 7%

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.