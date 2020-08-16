The county of Sonoma recently enhanced its specificity in reported COVID-19 case data, now letting people see the breakdown of where cases are occurring, as well as how many active cases are in each county ZIP code. To view the county’s coronavirus data portal, click here.
According to the county’s reporting, here is the breakdown of how many total and active virus cases are in each ZIP code, as of Sunday night, Aug. 16.
Forestville (95426)
Total cases- 40
Active cases- 21
Total percent- 1%
Sebastopol (95472)
Total cases- 61
Active cases- 31
Total percent- 1%
Guerneville (95446)
Total cases- Less than 11
Active cases- Less than 11
Monte Rio (95462)
Total cases- Less than 11
Active cases- Less than 11
Sea Ranch (95497)
Total cases- Less than 11
Active cases- Less than 11
Jenner (95450)
Total cases- 0
Cazadero (95421)
Total cases- 0
Occidental (95465)
Total cases- 0
Bodega Bay (94923)
Total cases- 0
Cloverdale (95425)
Total cases- 105
Active- 68
Total percent- 3%
Geyserville (95441)
Total cases- Less than 11
Active cases- Less than 11
Healdsburg (95448)
Total cases- 135
Active cases- 83
Total percent- 4%
Windsor (95492)
Total cases- 192
Active cases- 92
Total percent- 5%
Fulton (95439)
Total cases- Less than 11
Active cases- Less than 11
Santa Rosa
(95401)
Total cases- 370
Active cases-166
Total percent- 9%
(95403)
Total cases- 375
Active cases- 187
Total percent- 9%
(95404)
Total cases- 241
Active cases- 122
Total percent- 6%
(95405)
Total cases- 106
Active cases- 54
Total percent- 3%
(95407)
Total cases- 757
Active cases- 352
Total percent- 18%
(95409)
Total cases- 79
Active cases- 39
Total percent- 2%
Rohnert Park (94928)
Total cases- 275
Active cases- 134
Total percent- 7%
Cotati (94931)
Total cases- 53
Active cases- 24
Total percent- 1%
Penngrove (94951)
Total cases- 16
Active cases- Less than 11
Total percent- 0%
Petaluma (94952)
Total cases- 250
Active cases- 119
Total percent- 6%
Sonoma (95476)
Total cases- 298
Active cases- 143
Total percent- 7%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.