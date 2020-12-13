As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the nation, we all have the power to do more to keep ourselves and other people safe. This means following public health recommendations, wearing a face mask in public spaces, observing six-feet social distancing, and frequently washing our hands for 20 seconds with soap and water.
The public health experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) specifically recommend wearing a face mask in public settings to significantly decrease the spread of COVID-19. You can read about the scientific evidence supporting the effectiveness of face masks here.
With this in mind, Congressman Jared Huffman is sponsoring a Homemade Mask Contest open to anyone in the Second Congressional District.
“I want to see everyone’s creative skills and personal style deployed to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community and state,” he said.
The winning entry will be displayed proudly as a featured post on Huffman’s social media channels for all of California to see.
Townsy is a recently-launched community app, offering local news, online shopping at local stores, a local event guide, local volunteer and job boards and more.
Sonoma West Publishers is partnering with Townsy to make our news more accessible to the Sebastopol community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.