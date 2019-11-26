Due to mechanical issues with the Ives Pool filter system that prevent maintaining correct filtration flow requirements and proper pool temperature, Ives Pool will close temporarily starting Wednesday, Nov. 27. Closure will continue until repairs can be made.
City staff have been working diligently with Ives Pool Staff to coordinate planned repairs that were to begin in early December 2019. Unfortunately, these recent issues have forced closure earlier than scheduled. The decision to close was arrived at collaboratively with Ives Pool Staff and Board and the city of Sebastopol.
