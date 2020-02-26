On Saturday, Feb. 22, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s helicopter Henry-1 was dispatched to an ocean rescue in the vicinity of Doran Beach. REDCOM dispatchers reported a kayak had flipped over approximately 100 feet off shore. Additionally, it was reported that two people were now in the water.
Henry-1 arrived on scene and located the overturned kayak and two victims in the water. A good samaritan in a second kayak had paddled to the victims’ location and both victims were clinging onto the second kayak. Both victims were wearing personal flotation devices, but not wetsuits.
Due to strong winds and current, the victims were now a half mile off shore and were continuing to be pushed further out to sea.
A long line rescue was affected, and Henry-1’s tactical flight officer (TFO) attached himself to the end of the helicopter’s 100-foot-long line. Henry-1’s pilot and TFO worked together to rescue both victims out of the water and fly them an awaiting Bodega Bay Fire Protection District ambulance.
— Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office
