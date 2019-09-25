Schools across Sonoma County will be celebrating International Walk to School Day and Walk to School Month on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
The event will take place at 7 and 9 a.m., with event times varying based on individual school start times. Participating west county schools include Brook Haven Middle School, Forestville School & Academy, Guerneville Elementary, Monte Rio School, Park Side Elementary, Sebastopol Independent Charter School, and Sunridge School.
Kids will be walking, biking, skating and scooting to school. There will be “walking school buses and bike trains,” (supervised groups of students traveling together) and elected officials taking part in the event at some locations.
According to the Safe Routes to School organization, which spearheads this effort, Walk & Roll to School events create safer routes for students to walk and bicycle. They emphasize the importance of increasing children‘s physical activity, bicycle and pedestrian safety, traffic congestion mitigation, reducing our carbon footprint and building connections between families, schools and the broader community.
In the U.S., International Walk to School Day is expected to include more than 4,000 events across 50 states. Walkers from the U.S. will join children and adults in 40 countries around the world. Over 8,000 kindergarten through eighth grade students and 1,000 high school students in Sonoma County participated in 2018.
—Submitted by Safe Routes to School
