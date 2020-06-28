The Sonoma County Library announced that it would be expanding curbside pick-up of materials to 12 of its locations, effective Monday, June 29.
While materials such as books, DVDs and CDs will be available to pick up, high-demand items like WiFi hotspots and laptops won’t be available.
The library had previously opened five of its locations — Central Santa Rosa, Guerneville, Rohnert Park, Sonoma and Windsor — for curbside pickup. Now, it will be offering curbside for the Cloverdale, Forestville, Healdsburg, Northwest Regional, Occidental, Petaluma, Rincon Valley, Roseland and Sebastopol locations as well.
“We’re so happy to continue to gradually and safely restore services,” said Sonoma County Library Director Ann Hammond in a statement. “Our patrons have been patient while we were primarily a digital library, but we know that for many, nothing replaces holding a book in their hands.”
People can place holds online at the library’s website, and, though they can check out books and other materials, the library system isn’t currently accepting returns, due to it still trying to figure out how to best coordinate safe returns and material return times. Library patrons are able to check out 10 items per pick-up.
Curbside pick-up will be available at the branches as a whole Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Forestville Library will be available for pick-up Monday through Friday, 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Occidental Library will be available Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m.
How will curbside pick-up work?
According to the library, curbside pick-up
1. Request Items
Use the library catalog to find items and make a request in its online form, or call your library location between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday (with the exception of Forestville and Occidental.)
2. Wait for notification
You will receive an email or phone notification when your request is ready for pickup.
Staff will check out your items and place them in a paper bag.
3. After notification, come to the library for pickup.
Look for signs at the curbside pickup area.
Call the library with your first and last name and library card number.
Bags will be placed on a table at the curbside pickup area.
Allow staff to leave the curbside pickup area completely and retrieve the bag labeled with your name and the last four digits of your library barcode.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.