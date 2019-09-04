The fifth annual Sebastopol Living Peace Wall Induction Ceremony will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 11 a.m. to noon in the Sebastopol downtown plaza. Come and help us honor our 2019 Honorees: Jim Corbett, Tula Jaffe, Congresswoman Lynn Woolsey and Dr. Earl Herr.
Jim Corbett is a local Sebastopol activist who has dedicated many years to serving the community. As founder of the Love Choir, he has helped spread peace and love through song. Corbett was also instrumental in naming Sebastopol “Peacetown USA” and puts on the summer Peacetown Concerts. In addition he has built a Peace Garden in back of the community center where one can meditate and affirm the peace within each of us.
Congresswoman Lynn Woolsey used her position in the House of Representatives to promote the cause of peace and non-violent resolutions of conflict. During her career she stood on the House floor 435 times and gave short speeches on ending the Iraq War and other war and peace issues. She was also the first to introduce legislation to end the war. The San Jose Mercury news called her “The unofficial matriarch of the anti-war movement.”
Tula Jaffe was a passionate advocate for social justice and humanitarian causes who spent more than 50 years fighting for global peace and working to elevate the causes of social, political and environmental issues. She passed away last November.
From 1982 to 1989, Jaffee directed the Sonoma County Chapter of WAND (Women’s Action for Nuclear Disarmament), founded nationally by Dr. Helen Caldicott. From 1989 to 1998, she coordinated the Sonoma County Task Force on the Homeless and was an instrumental figure in the founding of the Sonoma County Peace and Justice Center.
Dr. Earl Herr was a conscientious objector during the Vietnam War. Earl demonstrated regularly against what he considered an unjust conflict. He was rewarded by being beaten and arrested several times in San Francisco. Later, in Sonoma County, he helped found the Peace and Justice Center and served on its board of directors for many years.
As a physician, he traveled several times to Central America to provide medical care for those caught up in the Contra War.
He also worked for fair pay and working conditions for Sonoma County farm workers.
— Submitted by
Michael Gillotti
