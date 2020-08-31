Sebastopol’s Living Peace Wall will have to wait another year for a new batch of inductees. The annual induction ceremony for the wall has been canceled and rescheduled for late August or early September 2021.
In an announcement about the ceremony Michael Gillotti, chairman of the Sebastopol Living Peace Wall Committee, said that the event was canceled due to the risk of having large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since its creation in 2015, the Sebastopol Living Peace Wall has honored four new people each year, inscribing their names on the stone monument. The peace wall aims to promote peace and justice by recognizing people who have spent their lives advocating for peace. The most recent inductees, placed in a 2019 ceremony, were Congresswoman Lynn Woolsey, Dr. Earl Herr, Tula Jaffe and Jim Corbett.
“I want you to know that your support and participation in the living peace wall is greatly appreciated. Without you it would be merely a stone monument,” Gillotti said in his announcement about the cancellation. “You, together with the honorees is what infuses the peace wall with life and the spirit of peace each year. I hope you will come to the sixth annual induction ceremony next year and help us honor another group of wonderful peacemakers.”
For information on how to nominate someone for the peace wall, click here.
