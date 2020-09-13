The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Bodega Bay Fire, park rangers and medical aid services helped someone who fell down a hill at Duncan’s Cove on Sunday afternoon.
According to SCSO, the responding agencies were dispatched to Duncan’s Cove for a report of a woman who fell down a trail and suffered a significant leg injury. Once the agencies arrived on the scene it was determined that the woman was too injured to stand or walk to Henry 1.
“The crew configured the helicopter with a 100-foot long line, placed the woman into a “Bauman” bag rescue device and lifted her to the top of the bluff. Once on the bluff, (Henry 1) delivered her to the back door of the ambulance for a ride to the hospital,” the sheriff’s office said in an announcement.
