The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for attempted murder in Sebastopol on Thursday, Aug. 13. James Freeman, 37, of Sonoma, was arrested following a stabbing on 4500 block of Bartleson Road.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived at the scene and found a stabbing victim and a friend rendering first aid. After gathering information from the victim and witnesses, deputies determined that Freeman was responsible for the stabbing.
“A deputy found Freeman driving his car in the 200 block of Andrieux Street in Sonoma,” the press release continues. “The deputy made a traffic stop on the car. Before the deputy could get out of the car, Freeman put his car in reverse and rammed into the patrol car's push bumper. Freeman surrendered and was taken into custody by the deputy. The deputy was not injured.”
According to the sheriff’s office, Freeman has a history of committing violent crimes in the county.
The stabbing victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Freeman was booked into the Sonoma County Jail for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, violation of post release community supervision and possession of a controlled substance. He is in custody on a no-bail hold.
