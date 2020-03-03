It’s Election Day, and the votes are starting to roll in. Here are results:
Last updated 11:10 p.m.
|Member of the Assembly — 10th District
|VOTES
|%
|Marc Levine
|16271
|54.77%
|Veronica Jacoby
|4596
|15.47%
Ted Cabral
|1018
|3.43%
|Ron Sondergaard
|7762
|26.13%
|County Supervisor — 5th District
|VOTES
|%
|Lynda Hopkins
|10322
|78.11%
|Mike Hilber
|2788
|21.10%
West Sonoma County Union High School District — Measure B
To renew and provide stable funding that the State cannot take away; maintain and improve the schools’ woodshop, culinary, media and other career technical education programs; keep school libraries open; and maintain/improve the schools’ art, music and drama programs; shall the West Sonoma County Union High School District measure to levy $79.00 per parcel annually for eight years be adopted, raising $1,810,000 annually, have no funds for administrators' salaries, provide a senior citizens' exemption and have all funds stay local?
|66.67% required to win
|VOTES
|%
|Yes
|5839
|61.37%
|No
|3676
|38.63%
Sebastopol Union School District — Measure E
To improve the quality of local schools; increase energy-efficiency by installing solar panels; make health and safety improvements; and modernize outdated classrooms, restrooms and school facilities; shall Sebastopol Union School District’s measure be adopted authorizing $17,500,000 in bonds at legal interest rates, generating approximately $1.0 million annually while bonds areoutstanding with levies of approximately 2.5 cents per $100 assessed value, with annual audits, citizens’ oversight, no money for salaries and all money for local projects?
|66% required to win.
|VOTES
|%
|Yes
|1266
|57.86%
|No
|922
|42.14%
|Measure G - Sonoma County
|67% required to win.
|VOTES
|%
|Yes
|45943
|60.05%
|No
|30567
|39.95%
|Prop 13 — California
|67% required to win.
|VOTES
|%
|Yes
|36241
|48.02%
|No
|39235
|51.98%
