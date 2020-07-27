The Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary announced last week that it’s looking for applicants to fill three seats on its Sanctuary Advisory Council (SAC) — one for a primary education seat, one for an alternate education seat and another for its community-at-large Sonoma/Mendocino seat. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 17.
The SAC tracks and discusses issues surrounding the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary, and forms working groups that address sanctuary issues by providing recommendations for managing the sanctuary.
Locally, Richard Charter, of Bodega Bay, currently holds a conservation seat as a non-government member of the council and another council member, John Largier, holds a research seat and works in the Bodega Marine Laboratory.
“The SAC ensures public participation in sanctuary management and provides advice to the sanctuary superintendent. Candidates are selected based on their expertise and experience in relation to the seat for which they are applying, community and professional affiliations, and views regarding the protection and management of marine resources,” said Alayne Chappell, Sanctuary Advisory Council Coordinator, in a statement.
“The SAC is composed of 10 seats including conservation, education, maritime activities, research, commercial fishing, youth, and three community-at-large seats,” Chappell continued. “There are also five governmental seats representing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, California Resources Agency, National Park Service, U.S. Coast Guard and NOAA Fisheries. The council meets quarterly, with special meetings as needed.”
Those interested in the community-at-large position must reside in the area affected by the sanctuary, have experience or knowledge regarding marine management, resource protection and public uses in the sanctuary and the availability to participate in work groups relating to being on the council.
People interested in an education seat must be affiliated with educational institutions or organizations active in communities near the sanctuary. They also must have experience, ability and availability to conduct educational outreach about the sanctuary and the council.
Those interested in applying can do so by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.