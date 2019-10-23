At 10:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23 the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department issued an evacuation order for people living east of Geyserville. While there is no evacuation order currently for Cloverdale or Healdsburg, the Sheriff's Department said that folks in both Healdsburg and Geyserville should stay alert and evacuate if they feel unsafe.
The fire is characterized as "fast moving," and those living on or near Geysers Road to Highway 128, Pine Flat Road and Red Winery Road are being advised to leave immediately.
At 11:47 p.m., evacuation warnings were being considered for River Road north of Highway 128, and along Highway 128 between River Road and Geysers Road, including River Rock Casino. It's anticipated that the fire will cross Geysers Peak. All roads east of Highway 128 in Geyserville are under mandatory evacuation.
"It's pretty wild up there," Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Information Officer Misti Harris told radio station KSRO. "We have a lot of sheriffs deputies up there knocking on doors."
She added that they are using all the alert systems that were set up in the aftermath of the 2017 fire.
"We are trying to reach people in any way possible," she said.
A staging area has been been set up at the Healdsburg Community Center and an evacuation center has been set up at Windsor High School, 8695 Windsor Road.
According to fire officials, at 12:23 a.m. Henry 1 estimated that the fire had spread to 5,000 acres.
According to the Sonoma County Fire District, there is no immediate threat to west county.
Updated 12:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.