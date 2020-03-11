It’s been a white-knuckle week for the supporters of Measure B, the high school parcel tax measure in west county. At stake is $1.2 million in funding for Analy, El Molino and Laguna high schools. Measure B is one percentage point short of passing, and there are still thousands of votes left to count.
According to Wendy Hudson, the chief deputy registrar at the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters office, there were still 67,950 votes countywide left to count, as of Monday, March 9.
When asked when the count might be done, she demurred.
“We would like it to be done earlier, but there’s still a lot of work to so we can’t make any promises,” she said. “We have to have it done by March 31.”
Jim Walton, organizer of the Measure B campaign, said he’s still feeling hopeful. He thinks there’s still enough votes outstanding to push Measure B into winning territory. His hopes were somewhat rewarded on Saturday when the registrar updated the numbers online, and the number of yes votes for Measure B notched upward ever so slightly.
Hudson said there won’t be any further updates until all the votes are all counted.
At the West Sonoma County Union High School District board meeting last week, members of the public got a sense of what was at stake in a report from the Superintendent’s Budget Committee, presented by Superintendent Toni Beal.
The reports details $2 million potential cuts, listed from preferred to last resort. Parents who’d come to the meeting to protest a proposal to move Laguna to El Molino were relieved to discover that that plan was low on the list.
In the meantime, bound by law to inform teachers by March 15 if their positions might be cut next year, the district sent out pink slips to more than a dozen teachers.
