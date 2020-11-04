With 72.9% of precincts reporting, Measure DD, the extension of the Sonoma County Transportation Authority Sales Tax, appears to be cruising to an easy victory, with 139,487 (71.97%) yes votes and 54,335 (28.03%) no votes.
However, there is uncertainty in the number of outstanding absentee, mail-in and early votes left to be counted. The county registrar of voters states on its website that “If we receive your ballot by Oct. 29, it will be included in the Election Night results. If you turn your ballot in after that date, we may be able to process it before Election Day, but cannot guarantee that … Vote by Mail ballots take time to process, and any (votes by mail) received by our office on Election Day will not be processed or counted until after the election.”
Still, given the significant margin of yes versus no votes, it seems unlikely that the final outcome will change.
The registrar is required to certify all election results by Dec. 3.
According to earlier reporting from Sonoma West Publishers, Measure DD would extend for 20 years a one-fourth-cent sales tax first approved in 2004 that is due to expire in 2025. The measure requires two-thirds voter approval to pass.
Proponents of Measure DD claim no new taxes would be involved because it is an extension of the same tax already in place. Opponents point to the added 20 years of continuing taxes that would total $520 million, currently not authorized.
The extended sales tax would generate $26 million annually, according to a fiscal impact statement by county auditor Erick Roeser.
Measure DD funds would be allocated to repairing county roads and some city streets (38%); fund new transportation-related safety and efficiency projects (27%); subsidize bus and public transit and “first mile/last mile” connection projects; and add new bicycle lanes and pedestrian trails (12%.)
Also, each incorporated city would get a portion of Measure DD funds based on a percentage of street miles. Annual estimated amounts per city would be: Cloverdale ($157,393), Healdsburg ($215,865), Windsor ($455,837) and Sebastopol ($126,852.)
The Sonoma County Transportation Authority (SCTA), comprised of three county supervisors and a member from each of the nine incorporated cities, would be in charge of the funds. In addition, there is also a 25-member citizens advisory committee, appointed by the supervisors and charged with general oversight and public disclosures.
Endorsing the measure were The Operating Engineers Local 3, the Transportation and Land-Use Coalition, Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition and the local Engineering Contractors association. Opposing the measure, largely on an snit-tax basis alone, were The Sonoma County Farm Bureau, North Bay Leadership Council and North Coast Builders Exchange.
Additional reporting by Rollie Atkinson.
