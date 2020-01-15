The Sebastopol Art Center will be hosting a week-long sewing circle to promote 25 Million Stitches, a global community art project to raise awareness about 25 million people in the world who are refugees.
The main event will be on Sunday, Jan. 19, from 11 to 4 p.m. in the dining room of the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High Street, Sebastopol. The event is open to all age groups. All material and instruction will be provided followed by a short presentation on the refugee crisis and discussions of how to design one’s panel. Admission is free.
The following week, from Tuesday Jan. 21 to Friday, Jan. 25, after-school sewing circles will continue at the Sebastopol Art Center from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. These events are also free.
According to the 25 Million Stitches website, “We now have over 1,400 participants from 44 states and many countries overseas. However, another 1,000 panels will be needed to be stitched to add up to 25 million stitches.”
When the hand-stitched panels are returned to Sacramento, they will be assembled into an installation with the first names of all participants. The first full installation will be at the Verge Center for the Arts in Sacramento, starting June 5.
Jennifer Kim Sohn, the founder of the project, believes stitching is a way for people to engage with global crises.
"Confronted with escalating environmental and social trials daily, I often feel responsible, yet paralyzed to act,” she wrote on the website for the project. “I believe that small, sustained changes in our habits both as a consumer and in social interactions are the tools for paradigm change.”
“By working in “traditionally feminine” craft, such as embroidery and textile arts, I hope my art engages others by tapping into our shared experiences and emotions. Ultimately, I hope it empowers viewers to advocate for change and find solutions for the crises and conflicts facing the world today.”
Emigrating from South Korea to the USA in the last year of high school, it took Sohn more than a decade to find her voice through her art: commentaries of her American life as an immigrant, daily struggle as a mother, then as an advocate for a fairer world. Juxtaposing “domestic” craft such as embroidery and paper felting against challenging current events, Jennifer’s goal is to provide a quiet space for reflection and to inspire people to action.
According to Sohn, “This huge community art project will come together into a single striking fiber arts display. When the panels are returned to us, we will assemble them in a grand installation of everyone’s personal expression of solidarity and support for the refugees. Once woven together with other lovingly contributed panels, each contribution will be a part of a tapestry of profound community support—but we can’t do it without your participation!”
More information at www.25millionstitches.com.
