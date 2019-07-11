The Guerneville Regional Library is looking to the community to help name its resident learning robot. The contest will run from Thursday, July 11, to Sunday, July 21, and those interested can submit their name suggestions through the Sonoma County Library Facebook page or in person at the Guerneville branch.
The 22.6-inch robot originally came with the name Nao (pronounced “now”), however the library is looking to give the robot an appropriate local moniker.
The robot is a learning tool created by Aldebran Robotics, a French robotics company. Working with the robot teaches coding and computational thinking, and fosters collaboration and problem-solving skills. The robot was purchased with a $10,000 grant from the California State Library.
Currently, the robot is part of the library’s CoderDojo program that allows teens to write computer code commands that tell the robot to perform certain actions. Library staff is working on other ways to incorporate the robot into learning activities for more age groups.
Community members can submit as many name suggestions as they want through the Sonoma County Library Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/sonomalibrary/) by commenting on a contest post or by sending a message) or in person at the Guerneville branch.
After the contest is closed, the library will allow people to vote on two finalists via a poll on the Sonoma County Library Facebook page. The library reserves the right to disqualify name suggestions that don’t adhere to its standards.
— Submitted by the Sonoma County Library
