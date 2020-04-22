donation

The Rotary Club of Sebastopol is giving money to the Sebastopol Chamber of Commerce to distribute to small businesses in Sebastopol with store fronts. You will find the link at the chamber’s website sebastopol.org. Click on the Small Business Relief 2020 link. Complete the application and email to linda@sebastopol.org. Applications will be reviewed and awarded.

