A fire broke out inside of an RV parked on Morris Street in Sebastopol Friday afternoon, Sept. 4.
According to a Facebook post from the Sebastopol Police Department (SPD), an on-duty sergeant was on Morris Street for a different incident when they saw the motorhome engulfed in flames. The Sebastopol Fire Department, as well as other allied agencies, responded to the incident and put the fire out.
Nobody was inside the motorhome and nobody was injured, according to the SPD. No structures were damaged by the fire, however the power lines above the RV were damaged.
(1) comment
Seems like there might be a failure of infrastructure engineering here.
As I understand it, the fire from this RV destroyed a single pole which
cut service to 10,000 cable customers, loss of electricity to some 400 customers, and the loss of Verizon cell service to an unknown number of customers.
My location in Bodega Bay was without cable or Verizon until about 2:00 am.
All from the failure of a single pole.
