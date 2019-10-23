The city of Sebastopol is still looking for nominees for their next “Locals Who Make a Difference” program.
Nominations for honorees for the next banner period (January through April) must be submitted by Nov. 1.
The following should be outlined in the supporting information on the nomination application, and will be used by the subcommittee during the selection process:
• Examples of specific reference to how the individual’s (groups/organizations) actions and contributions have inspired the nominator and/or the community
• Approximate hours contributed
• Achievements/ contributions to the community
• Impact on the community — who and how many benefit from the individual’s (groups/organizations) actions or service
• Barriers and difficulties the individual (group/organization) may have faced and how they have been overcome
• Providing guidance and advice (above the normal call of duty) to those in need, within the community
• Trust, fairness, respect, and diversity within the community
• To have made a significant impact on their community through civic involvement
Find out more at ci.sebastopol.ca.us/Our-Community/Locals-Who-Make-a-Difference
— Laura Hagar Rush
