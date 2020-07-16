Sebastopol deck music

Lawrence Todd on accordion, Jim Flint on banjo and Nick Schaeffer on 1-string bass with Lois Schaeffer listening.

 Photo Jan Todd

What do you do when it is hot outside, COVID-19 has gotten worse and family is visiting from Wyoming? You go on the deck, keeping social distancing,  have a hamburger from Sequoia Burger and live music.

