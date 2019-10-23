Sebastopol-born author comes to Copperfield’s on Friday, Oct. 25
Heather Box and Julian Mocine-McQueen will be appearing at Copperfield’s on Friday, Oct. 25, to talk about their new book, “How Your Story Sets You Free.”
Box was born and raised in Sebastopol and went to Analy High School. She met her partner, Julian, who grew up in Ferndale, while studying at UC Santa Cruz. In 2011, they founded the Million Person Project to help people around the world discover and tell their personal stories.
Box and Mocine-McQueen have been involved in political activism for several years. Box was the managing director for the League of Young Voters, which puts out a much-read voting guide in San Francisco every year. She also worked for the climate change advocacy group 350.org. Mocine-McQueen helped launch Green For All, the climate justice organization started by Van Jones. The couple lives in San Francisco, where they recently had their first child.
Sonoma West asked Heather Box to tell us about their new book.
What is a person's "story"?
BOX: Your story is not about what happened to you or what you did; it is about who you have chosen to be, given all that you have seen and experienced.
Right now there is someone out there — it may be a friend, a cousin or a stranger across the world — who needs to hear your specific story. Your story has the power to shape how someone else sees themself. But because we so often stay buttoned-up and either hide or discredit our story, we deny the world our unique wisdom.
How does knowing your story set you free?
BOX: There is a real freedom that you experience when you understand deeply what has made you who you are and are able to share that story freely. We live in a culture that tells us to not rock the boat and to hide certain parts of ourselves. When you decide to go against that and just be yourself out loud there is a real freedom in that.
I argue that when you live out loud and share your stories — the good, the bad and the unthinkable — you have a deeper relationship with yourself and you open yourself up to more authentic relationships with those willing to see you. The point here is that you have a story, and it holds innate power and wisdom — you get to choose what you do with it.
So once you discover your story (or if you already know it), then what?
BOX: It's about sharing your truth and allowing yourself to be known. It is an act of courage to share your story, and it really does have a big impact on the world. In classrooms, auditoriums, TED stages, conference rooms and kitchen tables across the world, people are sharing their stories and changing everything. Women and men are breaking the silence on taboo subjects like abuse; parents are speaking openly about the challenges of having a child with a developmental disability; leaders are sharing what it feels like to be paralyzed by self-doubt; fathers are sharing about the challenges of raising sensitive sons; teenagers and senior citizens are talking about their depression; teachers are coming out in front of the whole school; undocumented youth are taking extraordinary risks to assert their rights to education; and you — you have a story that is part of this culture shift. It's time to tell it.
What is the Million Person Project and how does your book relate to it?
BOX: The Million Person Project is a global storytelling project that Julian and I started in 2011 to help people tell their truest personal story publicly. We work with change makers all over the world to get their message out far and wide — whether that is through a TED talk, a keynote speech, addressing the United Nations or sharing their truth with their family. The storytelling techniques we share in the book are the same techniques we teach in workshops and through one on one coaching at the Million Person Project.
Storytelling changes lives and opens new and surprising doors. How do we know? We've seen it transform the lives of thousands of people all over the world. We founded the Million Person Project — a storytelling company for change makers — because we believe that stories are key to cultivating leadership, building relationships and creating a sense of community. We've prepared Ugandan farmers to speak at the United Nations, coached social entrepreneurs with their first TED talks and helped first-time writers craft powerful magazine and newspaper articles. We've also helped people have difficult conversations with their friends and families.
You call yourselves "story enablers" — how did you find yourself in that unusual career?
BOX: Growing up I was always interested in people. I loved hearing people's stories and really getting to know the deepest version of people. I worked on the school newspaper at Analy, starting in my freshman year, and I loved interviewing people and really digging in. I continued on the path through college and got a degree in journalism. I really saw the power of people telling their story and expressing who they are.
Did growing up in Sebastopol help set you on this path?
BOX: I love Sebastopol. I have been home for almost every single Apple Blossom parade since I left home in 1999. Sebastopol is a place that supported me growing up. There were so many loving adults who were all around encouraging me and supporting me in my dreams. And Sebastopol really supports social activism and getting involved to create the world you want to see.
I also think growing up here I knew I was only seeing a tiny part of the human experience, and I wanted to go out into the world and learn from and share with people who were living extraordinary different lives than I was. Getting to do this story work on a global level has been one of my biggest joys in life. Just understanding that, even when we live in extraordinary circumstances, through storytelling we can really find common ground and understanding.
Heather Box and Julian Mocine-McQueen will be appearing at Copperfield’s, 138 Main St., Sebastopol, on Friday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m., to talk about their new book, “How Your Story Sets You Free.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.