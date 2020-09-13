In the next few weeks, local organizations will be hosting two candidate forums involving the candidates running for seats on the Sebastopol City Council. The first forum will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16 and the second will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Both forums are nonpartisan.
Five candidates vying for two city council seats in the November election. The candidates include incumbents Michael Carnacchi and Neysa Hinton, as well as Diana Rich, Vaughn Richard Higginbotham and Evaristo “Evert” Fernandez. To view the paid candidate statements for the five candidates, click the PDF in the sidebar.
Nonprofit Generation Housing is hosting a series of candidate forums for races throughout the county, with one forum involving Sebastopol candidates, on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. The forum is being co-hosted with Wine Country Democrats.
“Candidates will have an opportunity to share their views, ideas and proposals on a range of housing issues ranging from housing production, zoning, land-use, homelessness, COVID-19 recovery efforts, racial justice and much more,” the nonprofit said in a statement about the forums.
To register for the Sept. 16 forum, click here.
Two local organizations, the League of Women Voters of Sonoma and Northern California Public Media, are holding a virtual forum with council candidates on Sept. 29 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The forum will be streamed live on both Facebook and YouTube, and candidates will be answering questions from both the League of Women Voters and those watching. Those with questions can send them to info@lwvsonoma.org on the evening of the forum. All questions submitted become the property of the League and it may not have time to cover every question submitted.
