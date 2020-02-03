There were nostalgic speeches but no tears as the Palm Drive Health Care District Board unanimously approved a request to staff to prepare a resolution to dissolve the district by June 30, 2020. The resolution will be voted on at the next board meeting.
Almost 60 people crowded into the meeting room at the former Palm Drive Hospital (now Sonoma Specialty Hospital, owned by AAMG). At each public comment period, members of the public got up to speak: some thanked the board for their service over the years, some criticized the board, but all agreed on one thing: it was time to dissolve the district.
And in the end, the board agreed. One by one, they spoke of the years that had gone in to keeping the hospital alive, and one by one, they agreed that now that the hospital was sold, the district had become an anachronism whose time and purpose had come to an end.
Check back tomorrow for more details on a dramatic evening at the Palm Drive Health Care District board meeting.
