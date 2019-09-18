A 66-year-old woman was hit by a box truck while in the crosswalk at Bodega Avenue and Main Street. The truck, which was traveling west on Bodega, turned left at the intersection and ran into the woman in the crosswalk.
Sebastopol Fire Chief Bill Braga said that the woman was "conscious, alert and talking" when his crew arrived, but that she had a head wound and was transported to the trauma center at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
