On Saturday night, Aug. 15 at approximately 10:17 p.m., the California Highway Patrol received information about a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Bohemian Highway near Occidental on Camp Meeker Road.
According to a press release from CHP, the preliminary investigation of the accident indicates that Miles Chenoweth, 29, of Sebastopol was walking northbound on Bohemian Highway with a friend who was not involved in the collision. Jeremy Raikes, 83, of Monte Rio was driving northbound approaching Chenoweth and didn’t see him in the roadway until the collision occurred, the investigation ruled.
Chenoweth sustained major, life-threatening injuries and was transported by Reach to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Officers at the scene determined that Raikes was not driving under the influence, and the crash is still under investigation.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the CHP office at 707-588-1400.
