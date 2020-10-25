As tens of thousands of Sonoma County residents prepare to have their power shut off as part of a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) from Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), Guerneville School (14630 Armstrong Woods Drive) is opening its doors to be one of a handful of Community Resource Centers (CRC) throughout the county.
“PG&E will de-energize certain electrical lines for safety starting this morning (Sunday, Oct. 25) as part of a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). PG&E is calling a PSPS due to a significant, offshore wind event starting Sunday that is forecast to have the driest humidity levels and the strongest winds of the wildfire season thus far, that together create high risk of catastrophic wildfires,” the power company wrote in a Sunday afternoon social media update.
PG&E's planned power outage is expected to impact parts of west county, including Guerneville. The Community Resource Center will have a set-up from PG&E that will enable folks to charge phones, using the restroom, connect to Wi-Fi, charge small medical devices and get access to snacks and water.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, PG&E said that all CRCs will follow important health and safety protocols including:
● Facial coverings and maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet from those who are not part of the same household will be required at all CRCs.
● Temperature checks will be administered before entering CRCs that are located indoors.
● CRC staff will be trained in COVID-19 precautions and will regularly sanitize surfaces and use Plexiglass barriers at check-in.
● All CRCs will follow county and state requirements regarding COVID-19, including limits on the number of customers permitted indoors at any time.
According to PG&E, the outdoor resource center at the Guerneville School will be open beginning Sunday, Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. There isn’t currently an anticipated close date for the resource center.
To determine if your power may be shut off, look up your address here.
