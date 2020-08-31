The Redwood Empire Foodbank held a food distribution event in response to the Walbridge Fire for evacuees and for those in need of food this morning, Aug. 31, at the Guerneville School. Volunteers worked quickly packing onions, cauliflower, apples, carrots, pork, butter and cartons of milk into bags for the waiting line of cars. Folks from Dogwood Animal Rescue in Sebastopol were also on site to give out dog and cat food for those with a furry friend at home.
Photos Katherine Minkiewicz
