Business owners and locals of the Russian River area made it work this Halloween by finding alternatives to traditional trick-or-treating during the pandemic, like trunk-or-treating and spacing out along Main Street in Guerneville and attending a distanced outdoor movie night at the River Bend Resort in Forestville.
featured
Photo Gallery: Halloween by the Russian River
- Photos Camille Escovedo, Staff Writer, camille@sonomawest.com
