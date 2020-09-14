Members of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and friends have been demonstrating every second Saturday evening of the month since June in support of Black Lives Matter and other social justice issues, originally spurred by the police killing of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis.
The small band of demonstrators attracted both car horn honks of solidarity at the main intersection in Guerneville and at least one loud two-wheeled heckler who yelled that the Black Lives Matter movement was a communist hoax created by four white people.
The Sisters responded by indulging in silent tolerance. The original Black Lives Matter organization was founded by three Black women, Patrisse Cullers, Opal Tometi and Alicia Garza in 2013 following the murder of Trayvon Martin by George Zimmerman in Florida.
