The Sebastopol City Council is tackling a modest agenda this week. The council is meeting virtually Tuesday night, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. You can watch it live, or watch a recording of it after the meeting occurs.
Here’s what’s on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
As part of its consent calendar, the council will be considering the following items:
- Approval of the minutes from the July 21 council meeting
- Approval of receipt of annual performance report on the sanitary sewer system
- Approval of notice of bid for Park Village Apartments
- Approval of letter of support to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on the proposed adoption of an ordinance of an Administrative Citation and Civil Penalty Urgency Ordinance. The county board of supervisors is discussing the ordinance, which will cite people who aren’t complying with the state health order, at its meeting on Aug. 6.
The council will also be holding a public hearing to waive the first reading and introduce a tobacco retail license ordinance, which would regulate the sale and distribution of tobacco products. The ordinance was brought forth at a meeting last month, and was primarily presented as a way to try and help curb the use of tobacco by minors.
The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting lists only two regular agenda items — the discussion and consideration of an amendment to the city’s franchise agreement with Recology, which would eliminate Saturday customer service call-in availability, and a discussion and approval to designate a voting delegate for and discuss alterations made for the annual conference held by the League of California Cities.
