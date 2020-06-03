A small protest that swelled to 200 people closed the intersection of Highway 12 and Main Street in downtown Sebastopol for nine minutes in honor of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis policeman last week. Sebastopol police helped block the intersection for protestors and Acting Chief Greg Devore took a knee with demonstrators to protest Floyd's death.
Read our more in-depth story on the event tomorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.