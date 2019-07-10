Palm Drive Health Care District’s Board of Directors is back to full strength.
Randy Coffman was appointed to the board in a 4-0 vote at its July 1 meeting at Sonoma Specialty Hospital. Coffman fills the spot left vacant when Jim Horn resigned May 6.
Coffman was not present at the meeting and will be sworn in by the county shortly. The district had 15 days from the meeting to notify the county of its decision. The board did not wait to appoint Coffman while he was present, in part because if it did not appoint someone soon, the county could step in and do it for the board.
“He’s done a lot in the community in regard to children and things that could certainly be considered wellness,” Director Gail Thomas said.
In addition to his work on the Palm Drive Finance Committee, Coffman has worked as a board member for TLC Children’s Services and kept the buzz alive as the Sebastopol 4-H beekeeping leader.
“I have been a strong advocate for children in need,” Coffman wrote in his letter of interest to the board. “During my term as president of the Board of True to Life Child and Family Services, I devoted many hours to its fundraising events and donated to the scholarship fund.”
Coffman will also be bringing his career in real estate to the table, having worked in the industry for more than 30 years. He is the owner of Better Homes and Gardens Wine Country Group, claiming 50 agents under him.
Board of Directors President Dennis Colthurst also spoke in favor of Coffman before voting to appoint him. Colthurst said he’s known Coffman for around 25 years and that he is a “rock solid” candidate.
Coffman was one of two candidates listed in the agenda, the other being Linda Johnson. Johnson bowed out to Coffman due to time commitment conflicts.
In other appointments, Matt Salas was voted in as CEO of Sonoma Specialty Hospital. Salas had been serving in the role of chief operating officer, serving under an off-site CEO.
