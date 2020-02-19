Sebastopol is currently accepting applications for the April 25 workday. Rebuilding Together’s mission is repairing homes, revitalizing communities and rebuilding lives, envisioning safe homes and communities for everyone. We seek to help our neighbors in need, particularly seniors, those with disabilities and families in need so they can live in warmth, safety and independence.
Do you qualify to have your home spruced up by Rebuilding Together?
Homeowners are referred to Rebuilding Together Sebastopol through neighborhood associations, churches, community organizations and service groups, or by self-referral. The deadline for homeowner applications is Monday, Feb. 24 and the application can be found at rtsebastopol.org or by leaving a message at 707-829-2133.
Repairs and upgrades focus on safety and often include minor plumbing, electrical, heating system repair, interior and exterior clearing and cleaning to provide safer passageways, installation of handrails and grab bars, painting, construction or repair of simple ramps, decks and patios. There is no cost to the occupant, and the work is completed in one day by volunteers. The only requirement for Rebuilding Together is that the recipient be a family in-need, a senior or a person with disabilities.
Volunteers needed for this year’s work day on April 25
Workday volunteers of all ages (from 16 to 116) and abilities are needed and are encouraged to contact us. Tasks vary from lunchtime sandwich makers, gardeners and clean-up specialists to skilled trades such as carpentry, plumbing and electricians. Rebuilding Together Sebastopol is reaching out to employers, service clubs and faith groups, asking them to get involved as sponsors and to encourage their employees and members to volunteer for the workday. Volunteer applications can be found at rtsebastopol.org. Let Rebuilding Together know you are interested, then come at Ives Park on April 25 at 7:30 a.m. Lunch is provided.
This annual workday benefits both our Sebastopol neighbors in need as well as the community at large through the spirit of helping one another. Those who have spent the day on a Rebuilding Together project report a great sense of teamwork and satisfaction at an important job well done. If you or someone you know can either benefit from the workday or would like to be involved, see rtsebastopol.org.
Donations are welcome
The repairs are made possible using donations from the local residents, businesses and service clubs, including a Community Grant from the City of Sebastopol. Donated labor and supplies come from local businesses and community members. Donations of any amount are always needed and allow Rebuilding Together to continue this program. There is a link at rtsebastopol.org to donate or your donation can be mailed to PO Box 21, Sebastopol, CA 95473.
Patrick Slayter is the mayor of Sebastopol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.