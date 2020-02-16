Stuart Kiehl's recall effort against 5th District Supervisor Lynda Hopkins has collapsed because he failed to fulfill the legal requirement to publish a public announcement of the recall effort in a local newspaper.
Nonetheless, Kiehl is spinning his effort as a success. In a Nextdoor post, he wrote "Without the recall, the trail would very likely still be there, so the negative publicity exposed the reality to the nation. And something was then done."
Actually, Kiehl's recall effort officially began after the supervisors voted to spend $11.6 million to address the Joe Rodota Trail encampment, but Mr. Kiehl's efforts were nonetheless a part of a groundswell of discontent that had been growing in the neighborhoods near the trail throughout the fall.
He left open the possibility that he might start up the recall again at any time.
"We may choose to resume the recall, but this phase as of yesterday afternoon is over," he wrote.
