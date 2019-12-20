Guerneville’s annual holiday Parade of Lights rolls through town on schedule this Sunday night, Dec. 22, starting around 7 p.m. after having been postponed earlier owing to bad weather and fund-raising challenges.
But Sunday night’s parade “is a go, rain or shine,“ said Valerie Hausmann of Friends of Stumptown, the nonprofit that sponsors the annual parade, now in its 18th year.
Hausmann said in an email that factors such as this year’s wildfire evacuations and PG&E’s power shutoffs delayed the prince and princess fundraising effort and the coronation dinner.
The fundraising drive, with contestants selling $25 tickets for the coronation dinner and $1 raffle tickets, “really helps us put on the parade,” said Hausmann.
“Expenses add up to about $5,000 with permits and fees. We are short on funding this year but we are regrouping and fundraising to let the show go on,” she said.
Friday night’s (Dec. 20) prince and princess dinner and raffle drawing at Pat’s International Restaurant on Main Street will include the crowning of the prince and princess and complete dinners for $25 per person. Raffle prizes include $300 cash.
Sunday’s parade, which starts around 7 p.m., offers “a wonderful family friendly, holiday festive and community event,” said the Friends of Stumptown parade announcement. “There will be many colorful, creative and brightly lit floats, marching contingents, horses and other holiday themed entries.”
Raffle tickets are available in Guerneville at the Center for Sacred Studies shop on Church Street and the Appaloosa Room, corner of Mill and Fourth streets.
