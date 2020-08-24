The Sonoma County Office of Education announced a batch of school closures. The closures include the cancellation of distance learning, since many of the students in the districts have had to evacuate due to the Walbridge or Meyers fires.
- El Molino High School (West Sonoma County Union High School District)
- Forestville School District
- Guerneville School District
- Monte Rio School District
- Montgomery School District
Also in or near the evacuation area is Fort Ross district, which isn't in session yet. Families are advised to check the school websites for updates about distance learning.
For updated school closures, visit the Sonoma County Office of Education website.
