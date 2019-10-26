The following schools are currently scheduled to be closed on Monday, Oct. 28. The cause of closures are due to a range of factors including the public safety power shutoff, fire threat, evacuation and air quality concerns. Any additional closures will be announced beginning Sunday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m.
- Alexander Valley School District
- Bennett Valley School District
- Cloverdale Unified School District
- Forestville School District
- Geyserville Unified School District
- Harmony School District
- Healdsburg Unified School District
- Mark West Union School District
- Monte Rio Union School District
- Oak Grove Union School District
- Piner-Olivet Union School District
- Rincon Valley Union School District
- Roseland School District
- Santa Rosa City Schools District
- Sebastopol Union School District
- Twin Hills Union School District
- West Side Union School District
- West Sonoma County Union High School District
- Windsor Unified School District
- Wright School District
- Reach Charter School
- Village Charter School
- Kid Street Charter School
- Sebastopol Independent Charter School
