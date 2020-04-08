The Sebastopol Area Senior Center may be closed to visitors, but its staff is still hard at work — and it's stepping up to the coronavirus challenge in a big way.
FOOD: A VITAL LIFELINE
On Wednesday, April 1, staff from the Sebastopol Area Senior Center organized 19 volunteer drivers to take nearly 600 meals to 120 seniors in need in West County.
Scotty King, transportation coordinator at the Senior Center, in conjunction with staff from Council on Aging, spent the last week organizing the drivers and details to make the deliveries happen.
Moving forward, the Senior Center plans to deliver meals weekly to seniors in need of cooked meals. These supplemental meals are necessary for many West County seniors.
One senior told the center, "I don't know what I would do with these meals and the help from the Senior Center. I can't leave my house because I'm severely immunocompromised."
CLASSES CONTINUE
The senior center has also put all of their programs and classes online so seniors can enjoy them safely from the comfort of their home. Here's a sampling.
Getting Through Coronavirus, Explained: Taking Care of Your Mental Health, April 9
There is no denying that the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent shelter-in-place mandates can be very stressful for people. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says that the stress caused by the outbreak can include fear and worry, changes in sleep patterns, developing of or the worsening of chronic health problems, and increased use of alcohol and other drugs.
As someone who deals with day-to-day anxiety and the rare panic attack, building and maintaining positive mental health has become essential. We've been fortunate to have a Board of Directors and an Executive Director who also take mental health very seriously. On Thursday, April 9 at 1 p.m., an area nonprofit, CalMatters, will be hosting a free webinar where therapists will discuss tips and strategies about how to get through the coronavirus while maintaining your mental health.
Registration is required. Search on the title above at Eventbrite.com.You can also submit questions ahead of time for the therapists to answer.
Current schedule of virtual classes
Due to any number of reasons, this schedule is subject to change. Additional classes may be added/ classes may be cancelled. To register for any of the classes below, email Katie at katie@sebastopolseniorcenter.org
Chair Yoga: Thursday, April 9, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Instructor: Gail Fanning
Declutter Support Group with Donna Declutter: Friday, April 10, 10:45 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Saturday Yoga: Saturday, April 11, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Instructor: Barbara King
Speaking of Death: Friday, April 17, 2:30 to 4 p.m.
BIG THANKS
The senior center would like to give a shout out to Spirit Works Distillery in Sebastopol for their donation of six gallons of hand sanitizer to the Senior Center. “
“Our volunteer drivers are continuing to deliver hundreds of meals to seniors-in-need and will need this sanitizer for weeks to come,” marketing manager Katie Davis said.
SENIOR CENTER ASKS FOR YOUR HELP
Senior center is requesting your support through this difficult time
Click here to donate now or send a check to:
Sebastopol Area Senior Center
167 N. High St.
Sebastopol, CA 95472
