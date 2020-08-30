The Sebastopol City Council is slated to address a small agenda at its meeting on Sept. 1, with one public hearing and one regular agenda item. The meeting will be held virtually starting at 6 p.m. The meetings are broadcast live over Zoom or livestream.com, and are also available to watch after the meeting occurs.
Here’s what’s on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
As part of its consent calendar, the council will be considering the following items:
● Approval of the Aug. 4, Aug. 11 and Aug. 12 meeting minutes
● Approval and adoption of a resolution approving the biennial conflict of interest code
● Approval of final design for the banner program
● Approval to authorize the city manager to establish a new classification and salary range for Accountant/Analyst
● Approval of the extension of an emergency proclamation
● Approval of the request for proposals for investigating and evaluating methods of flood protection for the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center
● Approval of a letter of support for the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center’s application to the CalRecycle reuse grant program
● Traffic and parking modifications on Morris Street
Public Hearing: Tobacco talk
The council will be holding a public hearing waiving the first reading and introducing a Sebastopol tobacco retail license. The retail license seeks to regulate tobacco sales within the city in an effort to help curb youth use of nicotine and vape products. The ordinance was introduced and partially developed by the Gravenstein Health Action Chapter (now the Gravenstein Health Action Coalition) and most recently came back to the council for discussion in early July.
Economic vitality and local business
As part of its regular agenda, the council will be discussing and considering actions that were discussed at its Aug. 12 workshop on business recovery and community vitality. Tuesday’s discussion will specifically cover the consideration and approval of a business loan program and the consideration and approval of amending the city’s facade improvement program. Also included is an item addressing a budget amendment (not to exceed $60,000) and work plan for CoMission, the city’s economic vitality consultant.
